Ranbir Kapoor's Aunt Rima Jain Reacts To His, Alia Bhatt's April Wedding Rumours: 'It'll Be Shocking If...'

Every few months, reports do the rounds claiming that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot soon. For almost three years now, fans have been getting a new wedding date now and then. As per recent claims, Ranbir and Alia are likely to tie the knot this April. While the couple is yet to address these claims, Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain has now reacted to the reports, clarifying that these are just another round of rumours that are not true.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, she said, “Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. A wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when."

Alia had also addressed the many rumours surrounding her wedding during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Speaking with Film Companion, Alia previously said, “Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it’s a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know." Meanwhile, talking to former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had said that he and Alia would have tied the knot in 2020 had it not been the pandemic.

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia have a number of movies in the making. While the couple will be seen in their long-delayed project Brahmastra this year, Ranbir also has Shamshera, Animal and the untitled Luv Ranjan film with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia has her home productions Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

