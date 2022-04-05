Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor's Party Soon? Report Claims Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji Invited

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is one of the most awaited ones. The reports of their April wedding have already been making headlines. Amid all this, Ranbir’s bachelor’s party guest list has been revealed.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Ranbir is planning a bachelor’s party at his home with some of his closest friends. The news portal claims that Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji will be invited to the party. “Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party," the source cited by the portal claimed.

Meanwhile, ETimes reported that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on April 17 at the Kapoor’s ancestral house, RK Home. The report further claims that the wedding will be attended by only close family members and friends. “Alia’s grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush-hush wedding has thus been planned for April 17 which will be a close-knit family affair. The ceremony will be held at RK Studios and nothing extravagant has been planned yet," a source quoted by ETimes said.

Advertisement

However, it was just a couple of days back that Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor denied the reports claiming RK House will be the wedding venue. “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me," Randhir told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.