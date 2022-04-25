Ranbir Kapoor's Clean Shave Look Impresses All As Another Video From Manali Amid Animal Shoot Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Manali and is shooting for his upcoming movie Animal. As the actor is busy working, seems like fans are keeping an eye on where all he has been travelling at the hill station. In a fresh video that is now going viral on social media, Ranbir can be seen travelling in a car. While not a complete glimpse of the actor can be seen in the video, looks like he wore a black overcoat. The video seems to have been taken by a passerby.

However, the clean-shaven look of Ranbir Kapoor has left fans completely impressed. Several people reacted to the video and dropped heart emojis in the comment section. “Koi gaadi rok lo (Somebody please stop the car)," one of the social media users wrote.

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Video Here:

Just a few days back another video of Ranbir and his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna went viral. In the clip, Ranbir was seen sporting a white kurta-pajama whereas Rashmika wore a white and red saree. The actors were seemingly preparing for a shot in the middle of the road when the video was recorded by a passerby.

Animal marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandanna. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Earlier, Rashmika talked about Animal and said that she is “thrilled" for the movie. “Not only is the story so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon," she told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, apart from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Brahmastra along with his wife Alia Bhatt. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

