Ranbir’s New BFF Trends As Actor’s New Pic With An Ape Takes Internet By Storm; Check Here

Ranbir Kapoor’s new pic with an ape is the cutest thing on the internet today! In a viral photo that is being widely shared on social media, the Brahmastra actor is seen cutely posing with an ape and calling the furball RK’s BFF. The actor looks handsome as he is seen in a new look as sits on a chair placed inside a modern-day hut.

In the photo, Ranbir looks dapper in black pants and a green shirt. The actor seems to enjoy his outing at a topical location, while an ape sat next to him on the chair. Along with this, other pics of RK posing candidly for the pics are also being widely shared by several fans.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala too shared Ranbir’s pic. He wrote,"We have absolutely no idea on what’s about to come! What’s with Ranbir and this #RanbirsNewBFF?"

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to embrace fatherhood as his actor wife Alia Bhatt is pregnant with their first child. The couple is beyond excited to welcome and of course to hold their little bundle of joy in their arms. However, a new report claimed that the actor is taking a break from his profession for his personal life. A report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Ranbir has decided to take a break from acting after his baby is born. While Alia would return to work right after her delivery, the actor will stay at home to look after the baby.

The report mentioned that it was Ranbir’s idea to go on a paternity break as he is very excited to take up the new father’s role. In fact, the Barfi actor has not accepted any other film after Sandeep Venga’s Animal. He plans to take it only after his break ends. A very close friend of the couple revealed to the portal, “It was Ranbir’s idea to take a paternity break. He is a very excited father-to-be. He suggested that Alia should return to work while he would look after the baby."

Advertisement Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April earlier this year and announced their pregnancy in the month of June. The couple had their first film Brahmastra release in August. Alia has not signed any film either and Ranbir has finished shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film, where he features alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He has only Animal on the floors right now.

