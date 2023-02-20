Ranbir Kapoor's Reaction To Fan Breaking Security, Hugging Him On Stage Proves Why He's Loved So Much

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is winning the internet with his reaction to a fan who broke security to meet him on stage. The incident seems to have taken place in New Delhi, where the actor was promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In a video that is going viral on social media, Ranbir was seen interacting with the crowd when a fan broke security and ran towards him.

The actor was visibly surprised when the fan hugged him. While Ranbir’s security team jumped in to remove the fan from the stage, Ranbir stopped them. Instead, he gave the fan a proper hug. What a sweet gesture!

Fans took to the comments section and showered Ranbir with love. “Mad respect for this humble man," a fan commented. “He is a gentleman," added another.

On Sunday, another video of Ranbir’s sweet gesture made headlines. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to board a flight. While he was heading to the departure gate, a paparazzo was seen dancing and performing the hook step of the song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Ranbir’s film. The actor seemed quite impressed by him, as he hugged the paparazzo before entering the airport.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

While Ranbir prepares for the release, he is also filming for his upcoming film Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline.

