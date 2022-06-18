Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera Look Gets Leaked; Netizens Call Him 'Thor of Bollywood'

Ranbir Kapoor has several interesting projects lined up, one of which is a period-action film titled ‘Shamshera’. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the first look of Ranbir Kapoor has now been leaked.

A picture of Ranbir from the film Shamshera is doing rounds on social media and is said to be the official poster of the film. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen in his rugged avatar. A sword can also be spotted in his hands. “Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Azaad," the poster reads.

The poster has left netizens completely impressed. Social media is flooded with fans praising Ranbir’s intense look and calling it ‘one of his best looks ever’. However, some also feel that Ranbir’s look is very similar to that of Ranveer Singh in the 2018 movie Padmaavat. Praising Shamshera’s leaked poster, One of the social media users also called Ranbir ‘Thor of Bollywood’.

Soon after the poster was leaked, Yash Raj Films issued a statement mentioning they now need to rejig their plan for the release of the trailer. “We have been monitoring this situation since morning. There has been a leak and it’s quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to guard Ranbir’s look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point. We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run-up to the trailer launch. We should have more updates to share in the next two days," the statement read as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Garu and Mouni Roy among others. It will hit theatres on September 9.

