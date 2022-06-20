Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera Look Leaves Alia Bhatt Gasping For Breath: 'Now That's a Hot Morning'

Days after Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera look was leaked on social media, Yash Raj Films has now officially shared the poster along with its release date. On Monday, Yash Raj Films took to its official Twitter account and dropped the poster of the film which shows Ranbir in his rugged look. It also announced that the film will hit theatres on July 22.

“Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July," the tweet read.

Soon after the Shamshera poster was officially shared, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt also shared the same on her Instagram account. Needless to say, Ranbir’s hot look in the porter has left Alia gasping for breath too. “Now that’s a hot morning..I mean..good morning," she wrote along with the heart eye emoji.

Just a few days back, the same poster of Shamshera was leaked following which Yash Raj Films issued a statement expressing disappointment and mentioning they will now have to rejig their plan for the release of the trailer. “We have been monitoring this situation since morning. There has been a leak and it’s quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to guard Ranbir’s look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point. We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run-up to the trailer launch. We should have more updates to share in the next two days," the statement read as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Garu and Mouni Roy among others. It will hit theatres on September 9.

