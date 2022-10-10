Ranbir Kapoor's Throwback Picture with Niece Samara From Brahmastra Sets Is All Hearts

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a throwback picture featuring the actor and her daughter Samara Sahni from the sets of Brahmastra. In the now unavailable Instagram Stories, Ranbir and his niece Samara were seen examining a frame arrangement during the shoot of the film. The actor was dressed in a soft blue kurta pyjama while the baby girl donned a checked shirt with flowers printed on it and teamed it with black jeans.

Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Learning from the best. When Sam visited her uncle on the sets of Brahmastra," with a white heart. For the hashtag, she wrote, “Throwback."

Advertisement

Brahmastra is a superhero drama about a simpleton, who has a particular relationship with fire. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead role of Shiva. Alia Bhatt plays Isha, her love interest. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance in this big-budget project.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The plot of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ who discovers his odd affinity to the element of fire. While he eventually emerges as the Agniastra, the film chronicles his peculiar relationship with the Brahmstra, a supernatural weapon claimed to be capable of destroying the cosmos. Junoon (played by Mouni), the pawn of the dark forces, on the other side, is also on a journey to obtain the Brahmastra.

The film opened to a good response at the box office and recorded the highest non-holiday opening in the history of Bollywood. Opening with the first-day collection of Rs 35-36 crore, Brahmastra entered the Rs 300 club in just 7 days of its release. Brahmastra became Ranbir’s second film to have surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark (gross) after Sanju.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled project alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal will feature Ranbir collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here