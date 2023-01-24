Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor's Toned Hot Body in Stills From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Setting Temperatures High

Ranbir Kapoor's Toned Hot Body in Stills From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Setting Temperatures High

Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will see Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor coming on the screen for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor is setting off fire alarms with his hot looks in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have finally released the trailer. There was a lot of build-up regarding the film, ever since the news of Ranbir working in a Luv Ranjan film broke. Indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Luv Ranjan directorial sees Ranbir and Shraddha coming on the screen for the first time.

The trailer has already generated praise-worthy comments on social media and people are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha in different avatars.

While the trailer showcases the different looks of Ranbir and Shraddha, some stills of Ranbir from the film have been doing the rounds. In the photos, the actor is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies. His stubble is surely complementing well with his look. He is seen showing off his chiseled abs and toned body, truly redefining hotness.

Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, Ranbir’s character has been reminding people of John Abraham’s hotness in Dostana.

New stills from the film show Ranbir Kapoor working out in an open area.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film hits screens worldwide on the Holi, 8th March 2023.

first published: January 24, 2023, 15:06 IST
last updated: January 24, 2023, 15:53 IST
