Randeep Hooda Announces Sequel to Laal Rang, Actor to Mark His Debut as Producer with Crime Comedy

Seven years after Laal Rang (2016), actor Randeep Hooda is all set to kick-start the shoot of its sequel titled Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva. The first instalment might not have been a success at the box office but the crime comedy, which saw him playing the character of Shankar Malik – a blend of both the devil and the saviour - is remembered by his fans, particularly for his rustic avatar in loud printed shirts and riding a Yamaha RX 100.

For the unversed, Laal Rang was set in Haryana. It was a dark humoured drama, which revolved around the blood trade business and involved sentiments of friendship, brotherhood, love and greed.

Advertisement

And what’s special with Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva is that Randeep will mark his debut as a producer with it. Along with him, Panchali Chakraverty – who recently produced the widely appreciated web series CAT on Netflix - and Yogesh Rahar will also don the hat of a producer. The film will also see Randeep joining hands with director Syed Ahmad Afzal, who had helmed Laal Rang. Taking to social media, the Extraction (2020) and Sultan (2016) actor shared the first look poster from the sequel.

Talking about turning a producer, Randeep says, “Shankar Malik is one character that will always stay close to my heart. The film, even after seven years, stays relevant and has a dedicated fan-base to it. This is what has compelled me to embark on this new journey as a producer too with a lot of joy and a sense of responsibility towards it."

Sharing his thoughts on the sequel, Syed, who recently helmed the web series Shikha Mandal, adds, “We are extremely excited to begin the madness again. The storyline is dark, murky and lays the perfect plinth for an enchanting film and we once again have a chance to deliver something memorable. The essence of the sequel shall remain akin to the original. This sequel will be darker, meaner, violent and yet funny."

Advertisement

Actors Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpiee will reprise their roles from the first part and the search is on for the new additions to the second part. Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films and Jelly Bean Entertainment Co and co-produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here