Randeep Hooda Faints While Horse-Riding, Rushed to Hospital

Actor Randeep Hooda was reportedly hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for treatment after he fainted while riding a horse and got severely injured, reported by IANS. If reports are to be believed, the actor has lost 22 kg for his next role. The fall had a major impact on his knee and leg. The actor injured his left leg, and it may also require surgery.

The Sarabjit actor was reportedly injured in the incident and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Doctors have advised him to complete bed rest. Last year, Randeep Hooda suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for Radhe with Salman Khan. The Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery on his right leg.

Meanwhile, Randeep is currently undergoing treatment and a further update is awaited.

The surgery happened while Randeep was filming for his web series Inspector Avinash. According to the news agency, Randeep went easy on his diet during the promotion. As soon as he went back on the sets of the Savarkar, he went back to his strict and maintained diet to fit in his role as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actor is known for being a perfectionist in his art. He recently lost weight for his role in Savarkar. He was recently seen on a promotional spree for his Netflix Original series CAT. The actor received rave reviews from critics and the audience.

Speaking with News18, when Randeep was asked how CAT adds to his extensive repertoire of work, he shared that the series adds a lot of ribbons to it. “It’s a very good script consisting of real, strong human conflict at the backdrop of insurgency and drug problems so larger than life in terms of what my character is dealing with. And it is also some sort of a transformational role which I missed out on portraying the last time I attempted a Sikh character. So there’s a lot of factors which go for this and I hope it adds a feather in my cap because of the well-made series," he added.

Meanwhile, Savarkar’s next schedule is supposed to begin next month.

