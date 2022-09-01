Randeep Hooda Loses 25 Kgs, Undergoes Massive Transformation For 'Swantantra Veer Savarkar'

Randeep Hooda is known for giving everything he has to each endeavour and for putting his best into his craft. After giving an incredible performance in Sarabjit with which he left everyone completely stunned, the actor who is often called as ‘The Biopic Man Of India’ is now working on his upcoming film ‘Swantantra Veer Savarkar’.

Looks like, Randeep Hooda has been vigorously prepping for his upcoming character. On Thursday, the actor took to social media and shared a mirror selfie in which he can be seen flaunting his physique. He wore blue pajamas with black sandow. He also sported a hat and black goggles as he made a goofy expression. “We all need a lift at times," he wrote in the caption. However, what really caught everyone’s attention was his weight loss.

Several fans took to the comments section to appreciate the actor’s hard work. “This body changes for Savarkar movie right?" one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “Veer Savarkar in making" and dropped a fire emoji.

While it was previously reported that Randeep had lost 15 kgs for the film, it has now been reported that the actor has lost around 10 kgs more for his role. This means that Randeep has lost a total of 25 kgs for his upcoming film.

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda will be essaying the role of controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’. While announcing the film in March this year, Randeep Hooda had mentioned that playing Savarkar’s role will be challenging. “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told. I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after ‘Sarabjit’, for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. It will be yet another challenging role to portray," he had said.

Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, the film will reportedly be shot across various locations in Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and even in London. It is produced by Anand Pandit from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sandeep Singh from Legend Studios and is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Sam Khan.

