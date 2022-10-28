Randeep Hooda Makes Relationship With Lin Laishram Instagram Official With This Post

After speculations about his relationship with Mary Kom actress Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda finally seems to have confirmed it with a social media post. The actor took to Instagram on Diwali to share photos with Lin and his parents, making it Insta official. The rumoured couple can be seen dressed in traditional attire for the occasion. While Hooda dons a white kurta, Lin glows in a yellow saree. Meanwhile, their pet pooch photobombs the post in the cutest way possible.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Love and light to all around the world ✨#happydiwali #diwali2022"

Take a look:

Excited fans took to the comment section to shower praises on the couple. One user wrote, “Badde bhai arr bhabhi ne arr aapke poore parivar ne diwali ki lakho crodo shubh kaamnaye" while another wrote, “Looks beautiful and cute both of you….God bless you both ❤️"

Lin Laishram has starred in films like Om Shanti Om, Rangoon and Mary Kom and the Netflix film Axone. Before this, Randeep Hooda was in a relationship with Neetu Chandra for nearly 3 years (2010-2013). Randeep’s relationships have always hit the headlines, the most famous one being that with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen from 2004 to 2006.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be making his directorial debut with the biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He will also be starring in it. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is slated to release on May 26, 2023, to celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of the political activist. He will also be in the film Unfair & Lovely.

