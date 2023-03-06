Actors Randeep Hooda and Neena Gupta are coming together for the first time for a rom-com with a twist titled Pachhattar Ka Chhora presented by Panorama Studios International. Taking to Instagram, Gupta shared the first poster of Pachhattar Ka Chhora and stated that the shoot for the film went on floors today.

This is the first film that will be shot in Rajsamand, Rajasthan and the muhurat clap of the film was given by Princess Diya Kumari, the MP from Rajsamand, who graced the occasion along with Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is an MLA from Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is being produced by JJ Creations LLP and Shivam Cinema Vision and co-produced by Rachayita Films Private Limited with Prolife Entertainment And Production as the associate producer. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film also features Gulshan Grover and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles.

Speaking about the film, Hooda says, “This one is unlike any that I have done before, a romantic drama with an undercurrent of situational humour that will hopefully leave audiences in splits while giving them some fodder for thought. Believe me when I say, you have not seen a love story like this before."

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman- Panorama Studios, shares, “Panorama Studios has always backed interesting subjects and this one struck a chord immediately. With audiences having exposure to cinema from across the world now, we are looking out for stories that will be different yet entertaining. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a film that talks about a very important aspect of life in a lighter vein. We are looking forward to bringing this journey of a 75-year-young man."

Gilatar has directed over 4000 episodes for various television shows, starting with Akbar-Birbal, which was translated into 68 languages. His Marathi film Sadarakshanaay (2011) has won several state awards. His Natasamrat (2018) in Gujarati was another big hit, while his Gujarat 11 (2019), the first sports film in Gujarati, won several awards and was selected for National Archives. He also directed a Hindi film titled Chalk N Duster (2016), which was a journey of two teachers played by actors Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla.

Talking about Pachhattar Ka Chhora, he says, “I have always been drawn to unconventional subjects rather than the run-of-the-mill. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a perfect fit and I am excited to start the journey of this film today. That the story will be told through two powerhouse performers, Randeep and Neena ji, is an added bonus."

