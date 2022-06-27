Randeep Hooda Performs Sarabjit Singh's Sister Dalbir Kaur's Last Rites; Recalls Their Last Conversation

Randeep Hooda fulfilled the promise he once made to Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur following her demise. The actor, who essayed the role of Sarabjit in the movie made by him while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Dalbir’s role, had promised to give ‘kandha’ (offer his shoulder before taking the body to the cremation) when she dies. On Monday, the actor was seen paying his last respects to her and joining the family to perform the last rites.

For unversed, Dalbir Kaur passed away of a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday. Randeep made his way to the village and joined the family for the funeral.

Following the funeral, Randeep took to Twitter and shared a picture with Dalbir along with a note in which he mourned her death. “‘Ghar jarur aana’ was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fight, child like, sharp and devoted to all theat she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time," he wrote.

“Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. ‘Khush reh, jug jug jay’ she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time Dalbit ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings," he added.

