Randeep Hooda Reportedly Dating Lin Laishram, Karan Kundrra is Ready to Marry Tejasswi This Year

Randeep Hooda seems to have found love again, this time with Manipuri actress and model Lin Laishram. Rumour has it that the Love Aaj Kal actor is dating Laishram, who has starred in films like Om Shanti Om, Rangoon and Mary Kom and the Netflix film Axone. While it is not confirmed whether Randeep and Lin are living together, apparently his close friends at least are aware that the actress is someone very special in to him.

Read: Randeep Hooda Dating Axone Actress Lin Laishram? Here’s What We Know

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become television’s one of the much-loved and everyone’s favourite couple. Their fans are also eagerly waiting for the day when TejRan will announce their marriage. Karan Kundrra recently talked about their marriage plans in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. On being asked if they are planning to tie the knot this year, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)." Karan went on to say that he is currently dating Tejasswi and that ‘yes’, they want to marry eventually.

Read: Is Karan Kundrra Ready To Tie The Knot With Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash This Year? Actor Reveals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly buying a 20,000 square foot estate in Bel-Air, Los Angeles to move in together with their respective children. The massive property is allegedly secluded and hidden in a forest of trees, with an incredible view of the city. The home is listed as having 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The estate includes their own private home theatre, a gym, multiple kitchens, a massive two-person bathtub, and a backyard pool and jacuzzi.

Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Splashing USD 50 mn on Estate in Los Angeles: Reports

Advertisement

The first look from Telugu star Nani’s upcoming film Dasara has been revealed, much to the delight of the ‘Natural Star’s fans. The makers of Srikanth Odela directed film released Nani’s first look in a video titled Spark of Dasara. The actor looks completely transformed in the video, dressed in a lungi, banyan and an open shirt with two bottles of liquor hanging off his waist.

Read: Dasara First Look: Nani Gives off Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Vibes in New Poster of Telugu Film

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, leaked pictures from the sets of Pathaan showed Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in their hotter avatars and now, some more pictures have been leaked from the sets of the film from Spain. In the photos, Shah Rukh can be seen flaunting his eight-pack abs and is only wearing olive green trousers.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Shirtless Pics Leaked From Sets of Pathaan, Fans Go Crazy Over His Abs

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.