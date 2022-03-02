Randeep Hooda To Undergo Knee Surgery As He Gets Injured On The Sets of Inspector Avinash

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash. While social media is already flooded with get-well-soon wishes for the actor, it seems that Randeep will have to endure a little more pain before it gets all better. Reportedly, Randeep Hooda is scheduled to have knee surgery today in Mumbai after being advised the same by his doctors.

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda was admitted on March 1 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. This after, the actor injured himself on the sets of Inspector Avinash while he was shooting for an action sequence along with his co-star Amit Sial.

This is the same knee, that actor injured while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan starrer Radhe in the year 2021. Back then, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself. “To the man who’s always been the first to my rescue since 1976 as a doctor, father, friend, guide no matter where I am in the world .. happy birthday papa Dr Ranbir Singh Hooda here he’s examining my knee I had dislocated doing action on the sets of #Radhe" he had written.

However, Hooda made sure that he gets treatment only after completing the sequence. It is now that he is getting the knee operated on after fulfilling his work commitment.

On the work front, Randeep has an interesting lineup ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original CAT. “Where do you go when there’s nowhere to hide? I couldn’t be more excited to announce #CAT, where drugs, deceit and danger come together to unravel chaos. Coming soon on @netflix_in," he had written while sharing the poster. This is not all, Randeep will also be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz, in his upcoming movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. In addition to this, Randeep is also engaged in Inspector Avinash, which will be released on an OTT platform soon.

We wish a speedy recovery to the talented and versatile actor.

