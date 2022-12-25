Home » News » Movies » Randhir Kapoor Almost Falls, Babita Helps Him At Kapoor Christmas Lunch; Video Goes Viral

Randhir Kapoor almost fell after his car pulled away while he was leaning on it for balance. The veteran actor was joined by Babita at the Kapoor family lunch.

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 16:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Randhir Kapoor almost fell at Kapoor family's Christmas lunch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Randhir Kapoor almost fell moments before he entered the famous Kapoor family Christmas lunch on Sunday. The veteran actor made his way to join his family with Babita by his side. The couple dressed in red, in tune with the theme of the holiday. In a video, shared by a paparazzo, Randhir and Babita were seen posing behind their car.

Randhir was balancing himself on the car while Babita held onto him. However, the car moved and Randhir almost lost balance, giving him and everyone around him a big scare. Several fans took to the comments section and expressed their concern. They also joked that the driver is in trouble after this.

“Driver gali khayega ab," a social media user. “Driver ki job gayi abh," joked another. “Aaj driver ki khair nahi," a third user wrote.

The annual Christmas lunch was also attended by several other Kapoor family members. These included Karisma Kapoor and her children — Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Suhana Khan.

This would mark Ranbir and Alia’s first Christmas bash after welcoming their daughter Raha. They also rang in Christmas at their home on Saturday night, with Ranbir and Alia celebrating the holiday with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji. Pictures from their celebrations were shared by the family members and left social media users smiling.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan will be giving the lunch a miss this time around. The couple and their children are in the United Kingdom, celebrating the holiday with their friends in Britain. Kareena took to Instagram and shared glimpses from their celebrations.

first published: December 25, 2022, 16:19 IST
last updated: December 25, 2022, 16:19 IST
