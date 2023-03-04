Ever since their separation in the mid-80s, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, doting parents to actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, had lived in two separate houses. While Babita raised her children in an apartment in Lokhandwala, Randhir Kapoor continued to reside in his ancestral home in Chembur. Now, after so many years, Babita and Randhir are back together, and not only that, they have even shifted together to Randhir Kapoor’s new house in Bandra.

If a report by ETimes were to be believed, veteran actress Babita Kapoor has shifted to Randhir Kapoor’s new home in Bandra and their daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are extremely happy with this development. While the reunion between the two had happened 7 months back, it didn’t catch the media’s attention.

The report also claimed that Babita was supposed to move back with the veteran actor in 2007 but that didn’t formalize. Randhir and Babita don’t have any bad blood between them and they often come together for family get-togethers, the most prominent of them being the big Christmas bash every year.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Randhir Kapoor revealed that Babita didn’t like the way he led his life and despised him for his drinking habits and for coming late to the house. He had shared, “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way, and they excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?"

Randhir Kapoor and Babita got married in November 1971 at the age of 24. The two were co-actors in the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal and they fell in love with each other on the sets. Eventually, the couple parted ways in 1988 owing to a slew of differences between them.

