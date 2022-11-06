Randhir Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir-Alia Become Parents, Says 'His Blessing Are With the Baby Girl' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to their daughter on November 6. The celebrity couple welcomed their firstborn after tying the knot this year. On this memorable day, Ranbir’s actor-uncle Randhir Kapoor shared his excitement and told us exclusively that the family is ‘very happy and overwhelmed.’ The veteran actor told us, “We are all very happy and overwhelmed. This is a moment of great joy for both families and I would like to give lots of love and blessings to the newest member of our family."

Informing us that both mother and daughter are doing well, Randhir continued, “Both Alia and the baby are doing well. We haven’t started the celebrations and will wait for the mother and the baby to come back home after which we will have a huge celebration."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Randhir Kapoor also shared that he missed his brother Rishi Kapoor on this day. The latter passed away in 2020 after battling cancer. “I miss Rishi (Kapoor) a lot today. It is a big day for all of us and my brother would have been really proud to become a grandfather again. I am sure his blessing are with the baby girl and the entire family," Randhir Kapoor concluded.

Meanwhile, soon after delivering her baby, Alia posted on Instagram expressing their feelings as new parents. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Their intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and close industry friends including Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here