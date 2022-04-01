Randhir Kapoor Says He Doesn't Have Dementia: Ranbir is Entitled to Say What He Wants

After Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is in the early stages of dementia, he left fans and well-wishers with worry. He was speaking with a publication about his dad’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen. However, the veteran actor has now broken his silence on the issue and informed that he is fine. Talking to ETimes, Randhir said, “Aisa kuch nahi hua. (Nothing of that sort happened) Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April 2021)."

When the publications asked them about Ranbir’s claims, he answered, “Ranbir ki marzi, he is entitled to say what he wants."

For the uninitiated, while sharing Randhir’s reaction of late actor Rishi Kapoor’s film, Ranbir had said that his uncle is in an early stage of dementia. He told NDTV, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

When asked about this, the veteran actor further told ETimes, “I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

He told the publication that like always, he liked his late brother’s performance.

Meanwhile, News18’s review of Sharmaji Namkeen reads, “Sharmaji Namkeen falters is in its final act with unnecessary bungling at a police station — something that seems quite out of tune with the otherwise lighthearted narrative. A clumsy end to what was positively a fun film with Kapoor and Rawal at their compelling best – and wonderfully complimenting each other. Eminently watchable."

