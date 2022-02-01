Randhir Kapoor Told Kareena Kapoor Her 'Vegetarian' Ex-Boyfriend Can Eat With Driver At Dinner, Here's Why

If there was something that the Kapoor family passionately love, it is food. The first family of Bollywood has often spoken about their love for food and how they’ve bonded over a wide spread of dishes. The Kapoors are also known to come together to enjoy a delicious meal on Christmas every year. Kareena Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna have now revealed that sometimes their love for food overpowers the purpose of a meal.

In a conversation with Kareena for Tweak India, Twinkle and Kareena were talking about their diets and cooking habits when Twinkle asked Kareena to confirm a ‘legend’. “There’s this apocryphal tale where you wanted to introduce a boyfriend to your dad. And you said, ‘Daddy, this is my new boyfriend, let’s go for dinner and he said, ‘Beta, Dum Pukht (a restaurant famous for its meat dishes) chalte hai.’ And then you said, ‘Daddy, he’s vegetarian.’ And he said, ‘Koi baat nahi beta wo driver ke saath khana khayega (No problem, he’ll eat with the driver),'" Twinkle revealed.

Kareena replied, “What do I say, you know how they are, what do I say? You know how they are, about their food, about their paya." When Twinkle asked her if they eventually did end up going to the non-vegetarian restaurant, Kareena replied, “He had to watch and stare." In the chat, Kareena also revealed that she doesn’t know how to cook but Saif enjoys cooking. He makes dishes he likes and also serves spaghetti for Taimur because that’s his favourite dish.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress will be reuniting with Aamir Khan for the third time. She also has a film with Hansal Mehta, which she is co-producing with Ekta Kapoor. She had also signed Takht but Karan Johar is yet to give an update on the film’s status.

