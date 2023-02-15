Randhir Kapoor Turns 76: Best Movies, Songs of the Veteran Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANDHIR KAPOOR: Continuing the legacy of the Kapoor clan, Randhir Kapoor has given numerous hits to the world of cinema. The actor was mostly cast in films for his fun-loving, mischievous leading characters or as a supporting actor, including Jawani Diwani (1972), Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972), Haath Ki Safai (1974), and others.

Most of his films’ songs are romantic or dance numbers. Following the initial success, his films fell short to connect with the audience. The actor is extremely fortunate to have been featured in some beautiful compositions, especially early in his career.

On Randhir Kapoor’s birthday 76 today, let’s get on a marathon of some of his best films and songs that are still remembered and loved by his fans.

Advertisement

Movies

Shree 420

Let’s start with the iconic film of the actor which is Shree 420 where Randhir Kapoor made his acting debut as a child artist. The story showed Raj Kapoor in the lead role, a poor but educated orphan who arrives in Bombay with big dreams. Raj’s character is inspired by Charlie Chaplin. Randhir appears in the song Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua with his brother Rishi Kapoor and sister Ritu.

Advertisement

Kal Aaj Aur Kal

Advertisement

Technically, the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal was Randhir’s debut film after working in Shree 420 as a child artist. The film’s USP is the appearance of three generations of the famous Kapoor family, starring Prithviraj Kapoor, his son Raj Kapoor, and Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir in his acting debut.

Housefull 2

Advertisement

The film was the second installment in the Housefull movie franchise and features a star-studded cast and received so much love. In the film, four men band together to date and marry the women of their dreams by changing their identities and deceiving their future fathers-in-laws. Randhir appears in a pivotal role.

Songs

Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha – Jawani Diwani (1972)

Starting with the very first one Jawani Diwani and its album. The song composed by RD Burman is delightful, but Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha has long been remembered as one of the film’s most beloved songs. The intense composition, which stars Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan, expresses the longing of a young couple.

Shishi Bhari Gulab Ki – Jeet (1972)

Lata Mangeshkar sings an intense track composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Babita’s dancing and expression of love made this song special. The composition’s energy and Anand Bakshi’s lyrics make this a good song.

Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya - Jawani Diwani (1972)

The next up would be one of the best party songs of that era. When it was remixed in the early 1990s, this song was reintroduced to an entirely new generation. The soundtrack for Jawani Diwani by RD Burman was a major reason for the film’s success. Other songs, such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Agar Saaz Chheda Tarane Banenge, were also big hits.

Read all the Latest Movies News here