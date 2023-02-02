Rang De Fame Kadambari Kiran’s youngest daughter Purna Sai got married in Hyderabad. The actor shared the pictures on his Twitter handle. In a series of images that Kiran posted, Purna looked beautiful with her beau in purple traditional attire. Kadambari Kiran posted a collage of images with several guests in the frame. It was on Wednesday when Purna Sai Sri got married to Sri Sai Bhargava at Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

While sharing the images, the actor also tweeted a YouTube link posted on KT Media. The channel had the exclusive rights to cover the marriage ceremony. In the video, the bride and groom can be seen performing rituals while their family members are surrounding them. Guests are seated far away and can see the function from a screen.

Various people from both the political and cinema worlds became a part of the wedding and blessed the couple. Special guests like Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, former BJP MLC Ramachandra Rao, former mayor Bontu Rammohan, MLA Prakash Goud, former Joint Director J.D. Lakshminarayana and Chairman Kishore Goud graced the occasion.

In the film industry, actors like Srikanth, Murali Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ali, Ramajogaiah Shastri, Tanikella Bharani, Bhaskarabhatla, Saikumar, Raghubabu, Rocket Raghava Banerjee, Subbarayasharma, Ashok Kumar, Vinod Bala, Rajitha, Ratcha Ravi and Sana attended the wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

Further directors like Relangi Narasimha Rao, Allani Sridhar, Nagu Gawara, Premaraj, producer Bandla Ganesh, Ashok Kumar Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana, singer Vijaya Lakshmi, Kausalya, Komara Venkatesh, Mohan Goud, PVS Verma and several TV artists blessed the newlywed couple.

On the work front, Kadambari Kiran’s latest movie Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam will stream on Aha. The feel-good and humorous Telugu film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, starring Vishwak Sen, was released in theatres on May 6. After a successful run in theatres, the romance movie is now being watched on the streaming platform Aha.

Advertisement

Indra Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is the tale of a 34-year-old bachelor Arjun Kumar Allam. Arjun and his family depart for Ashokapuram, a village. Arjun is supposed to wed Madhavi Pasupuleti. Due to the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, both families choose a low-key nuptial. The plot surprise occurs when the bride-to-be Madhavi chooses to elope with the man she loves.

Read all the Latest Movies News here