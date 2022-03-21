Rang Majha Vegla's Spruha Dali is The Daughter of This Marathi Actress

Spruha Dali, who plays the role of Deepika in the popular Star Pravah show Rang Majha Vegla, is absolutely adored by the fans. The character of Deepika is also one of the most popular ones. But do you know that Spruha’s mother is also a Marathi actor? Yes, Spruha is the daughter of Vedashri Dali. Let’s learn a bit more about her.

Spruha was interested in acting from a very young age. She landed the role of Deepika, and it gave her household recognition after the show got extremely popular.

Vedashree Vinay Dali, the mother of Spruha, played a variety of roles in several Marathi shows. In Shri Swami Samarth, which used to air on Colors Marathi, she essayed the role of Maloji Rao’s wife.

Apart from that, she also played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s wife in the show Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, which was immensely loved by the Zee Marathi audience. She currently stars in Sundar Amche Ghar on the Sony Marathi channel.

Coming back to Rang Majha Vegla, In the last episode, while speaking over the phone, Shweta realises that Deepika is nearby and deliberately calls her an orphan. Deepika gets upset upon hearing this and starts crying. On the other hand, there are misunderstandings between Deepa and Karthik. To settle the dispute, she apologises to Karthik but also leaves immediately after apologising.

On the other hand, a visibly upset Deepika also leaves her house and visits Karthik. In the series, Deepika is not an orphan but the daughter of Deepa and Karthik.

