Rang Maza Vegla's Deepika, Karthiki Have Fun With Mi Honar Superstar Contestants

‘Mi Honar Superstar: Chhote Ustad’, which started airing on Star Pravah recently, is rapidly rising in popularity among the audience. The confidence and enthusiasm of the youngsters is a surprise to the judges and host. In a recent special episode, Rang Maza Vegla’s Deepika and Kathiki spent some time with the child artists and shared some interesting stories about their lives on the set and the ways the shoot takes place.

The duo shared a lot of stories, including their time schedules and punctuality. Who among Deepika and Karthiki comes late to the sets? Who gets the most retakes? They were also asked about who made the most fuss on the sets. Everyone was curious to know exactly what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of the show. So the presence of the child artists made the difference a fun one.

The show Rang Majha Vegla has made a place for itself in the minds of the viewers within a short period. The story of this series keeps the audience on edge. Also, all the characters in this series have etched out a place in the minds of the viewers. The series has now taken an exciting turn. The show is going through a leap.

Deepa and Karthik will come face to face after 6 years in the courtroom. Since Deepa is refusing to divorce Karthik, they will end up in court. Viewers are eager to know how the next events will play out.

Reshma Shinde, who plays Deepa, is always active on social media, and she is getting great responses there from the fans.

A glimpse of this special episode will be available next Saturday, December 18 and 19.

