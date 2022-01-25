Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Teaser: Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharmathe's Kiss The Highlight

The teaser of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma’s upcoming Telugu romantic film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s has been released on YouTube. Helmed by Gireeshaaya, the film, bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, will hit the theatres in April 2022. The teaser crossed 1.5 million views and 54,000 likes within hours of being released on YouTube.

“Get Ready for a Romantic Entertainer Panja Vaisshnav and Ketika in a brand new love story Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga," read the tweet by SSVC.

In the teaser, Vaisshnav and Ketika are exhibiting amazing love chemistry. The lip-lock between the two has, in particular, made the cine fans excited. The teaser starts with an instrumental tone followed by a kiss between the two. The teaser looks amazing and it is being well received by the fans.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will be presented by Bapineedu B under Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra Banner. The music director for the film is Devi Sri Prasad, while Shamdat Sainudeen is tasked with cinematography.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej made his silver screen debut with Uppena, which had turned out to be a major hit at the box office. Media reports also claim that Vaisshnav Tej is currently shooting for a web series. He will resume shooting for Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga son.

Ketika Sharma, on the other hand, was seen in Lakshya and Romantic. The actor is now all set to romance with Vaisshnav on the silver screen.

