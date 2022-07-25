Rangbaaz 3: Vineet Kumar Singh Reveals He Practiced 'Isolation and Stopped Socialising' For His Role

The release date of the action crime web series Rangbaaz 3 is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming series to the Indian masses. The third season of the ZEE5 original show features actor Vineet Kumar Singh essaying the lead role of Harun Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb. Rangbaaz 3 sees him portraying the three-decade-long journey of his character. This means that the audience will get to see him not just as a 20-year-old Saheb but as a 50-year-old grown-up man too.

Needless to say, the transition of his character’s age wasn’t an easy task for Vineet Kumar Singh to carry out. To get into the skin of his role, Singh reportedly practiced isolation for almost four months. In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, the actor highlighted that people function differently in different age groups, and therefore to achieve his role successfully, he isolated himself. In addition to this, he also took a break from shooting to add more depth to his role.

Advertisement

“I wanted my acting and portrayal of such an interesting character to be perfect. Moreover, I’m playing three decades at a time. We all know people function differently in different age groups, so to even process that I thought isolating myself would help me to sink into the character completely. I stopped socializing and even took a break from shooting for the series to only add more depth to it. I wanted it to be flawless and effortless on the screen," he said.

Advertisement

The last two seasons of the show chronicled the lives of two other ganglords with a different cast and crew. The first season of Rangbaaz was based on the true story of the crime lord Shri Prakash Shukla who became one of the most notorious gangsters in Uttar Pradesh. The story outlined his transformation from being a normal DDU student to becoming the second most wanted criminal in the country.

Advertisement

The second season of the show, Rangbaaz Phir Se, was based on the life of gangster Anandpal Singh from the state of Rajasthan. The series portrayed his business of illicit liquor to his connection with the political leadership of the state.

However, Rangbaaz 3 revolves around the story of a gangster turned politician namely Shahabuddin. The third season is all set to release on Friday, July 29.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here