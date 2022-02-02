Rangdari, Viruddh Actor Amitabh Dayal No More, Dies of Heart Attack at 51

Actor and filmmaker Amitabh Dayal passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, February 2. His wife and producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil confirmed the news and added that he was hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanawati Hospital since January 17. Amitabh Dayal had suffered a massive heart attack last month following which he was also tested positive for coronavirus.

“He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative," his wife told Indian Express.

Mrinalini Patil further mentioned that her husband’s last rites will be held in Mumbai. “We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral," she said.

Following the news of Dayal’s death, several fans took to Twitter paid tribute to the actor. “This is so sad, may his soul rest in peace," one of the fans wrote.

Just a couple of days back, Dayal took to Instagram and shared a video of himself from the hospital and wrote a motivational message. “Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D," he had written.

Amitabh Dayal worked in several films including Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003), Bhojpuri film Rangdari (2012) and Raj Babbar’s Dhuaan (2013). He was also see in Amitabh Bachchan’s 2005 movie Virrudh.

