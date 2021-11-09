Rangoli Chandel 'Feeling Proud' As Sister Kangana Ranaut Receives Padma Shri Award; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut was among 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020 who received the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour on Monday at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to the actress, who was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel to the ceremony.

Rangoli took to Instagram to share her excitement about the same. Sharing a series of photos with Kangana, Rangoli wrote, “My sister @kanganaranaut!!! How lucky I am to say this! Feeling so proud and happy even words falling short to explain!!! May Maa Ambika keep showering her blessings on you."

Kangana Ranaut also expressed her gratitude for receiving the honour “for being a model citizen" of India. “As an artist, I have received many awards, love and acknowledgement but today I have received an award for being a model citizen from this country, this government. I’m grateful," she said in a video posted on her official Instagram page.

“When I started working at a young age, I didn’t achieve success until 8-10 years into my career. I didn’t enjoy my success. I turned down offers to endorse fairness products, boycotted item numbers, rejected working in big hero films and with big production houses," Ranaut, known for films like “Queen", “Tanu Weds Manu" franchise and this year’s “Thalaivi", added.

The actor-producer, who is known for her provocative statements, said receiving “this honour will shut the mouths of many people" who often ask her why she concerns herself with matters of national importance.

“I made more enemies than money. When I became more aware of national matters, I raised my voice against any power that threatens the country…" she said, adding she had lost count of how many legal cases she is currently embroiled in.

