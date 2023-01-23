Rani Chatterjee Announces Break From Social Media But ...

Rani Chatterjee, one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry, announced on January 21 that she is taking a break from social media. She also shared an Instagram story in this regard and thanked her followers. Fans were not at all happy with their favourite actress leaving social media. Just when her followers were coming to terms with this shock, they got an update, which surely made their day happy. Rani has shared an Instagram story regarding her first television show. She wrote that the show Mast Mauli is going to air today. As described in the story, this show will air on Dangal TV from Monday to Friday at 18:30 PM.

Rani requested her followers to shower her with the same amount of love, they had during her previous television and web projects. Fans are now waiting to see the first episode of the show. But almost everyone wants to know what prompted Rani to announce her break from social media. The Devra Bada Satawela actress has not disclosed anything related to it on Instagram.

A promo of this daily soap has been shared on Instagram by actor Mohit Sonkar. The clip revolves around a girl named Mauli, who deeply loves her father, but similar feelings are not reciprocated by him. Despite this, she tries her level best to mend her relationship with her father. It is left for the viewers to think why is Mauli’s father so miffed with her. Rani will portray the role of Mauli’s mother in this daily soap. Mohit wrote in the caption, “Hello guys I am coming soon on your TV screens as Bihaan in my new show MAST MAULI on the dangal channel. Give your love."

Rani also played a pivotal role in the recent film Goa Trip, directed by Pujit Harshida Zakhariya.

