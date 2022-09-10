Rani Chatterjee Shares Her Bridal Look From Her Upcoming Movie, Fans Go Wow

Actress Rani Chatterjee is a renowned name in the Bhojpuri industry. She surprised everyone by playing bold scenes in the web series Mastram, hitting the limelight. Rani is quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans. The actress is once again in the limelight for her new film Gangster In Bihar. Recently, she shared her bridal look from the film on her Instagram handle.

She is wearing a red bridal lehenga with matching heavy jewellery in the latest photos. Needless to say, the actress looks pretty. Sharing the photos, Rani wrote in the caption, “465 filmo ka aakada par hone ke sath sath dulhan banne ka aakadaa bhi 465 pahuch gaya hai again dulhan upcoming movie Gangster In Bihar aap sabi ke bina mumkin nahi tha."

Fans were quick to praise her look for the upcoming project. “Beautiful," said one, while another wrote, “Wow, looking so beautiful, gorgeous, and attractive."

“So cute," commented a third user.

The movie is directed by Dilawez Khan and is produced under the banner of Ram Sharma Film Productions. NRI Ram Sharma is producing the project. Along with actress Rani Chatterjee, the film also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav, Pramod Premi Yadav, Rakhi Mishra, and Sanjay Pandey in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, Rani Chatterjee announced her new film on her official Instagram handle. Along with the announcement, Rani Chatterjee also shared a few snaps of her first day on the sets of the film. In the pictures, the actress is seen in a traditional look. Rani is seen wearing a black and pink saree. Fans praised her traditional look. In some of the pictures, Rani Chatterjee is also seen with filmmaker Ram Sharma and director Dilawez Khan. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Gangster In Bihar Start In Varanasi".

The actress made her acting debut in 2003 with the Bhojpuri family drama Sasura Bada Paisawala featuring Manoj Tiwari. Later, she acted in a lot of projects like Sita, Phool Banal Angar, Nagin, Rani No.786, Karz, Jodi No. 1, Ranbaaj, and many more. But she won her first Best Actress Award for Devra Bada Satawele in 2010.

