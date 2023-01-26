Rani Mukerji will be seen in the upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Today, a new look of the actress was revealed in the film where she shone brightly in a yellow saree. In the photo, Rani can be seen sitting in front of the idol of Goddess Saraswati with two kids and the trio is clicking a selfie. The makers also announced a new release date of the film.

Sharing the photo, Zee Studios wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here’s an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs."

Advertisement

Take a look:

“Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film," Rani had said during the film’s announcement.

The project is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Rani has appeared in many hit films, including Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hum Tum, Mardaani, Yuva, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, and Bunty Aur Babli. Rani was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marked their on-screen reunion after more than a decade. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was directed by Varun V Sharma. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here