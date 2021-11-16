Rani Mukerji Reveals That Her Daughter is Not Comfortable Watching Her on Screen

It is always a proud moment for actors watching their kids on screen, and it is an equally proud moment for actors if their kids watch them on-screen and love their work. However, sometimes, things do not always go as planned, and the reactions from kids are not what their actor parents were expecting.

Recently, actor Rani Mukerji opened up about how her daughter Adira started crying after seeing her crying in the soon-to-be-released film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. The revelation came during a conversation between Rani and co-actor Saif Ali Khan, the video of which was shared by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel.

In the video, Saif asks Rani if her daughter, Adira, watches her on the screen, to which Rani replied, “She has seen me in Hichki,but at that time she was around one-and-a-half years old."Then, Saif put a follow-up question and asked, “Has she ever seen you cry on screen?” Rani replied, “She hasn’t because I tried to make her see Bunty aur Babli 2,but as soon as she saw me pretending to cry, she burst into tears.I don’t think she is comfortable watching me cry. She loves to see me dance and while I am doing something funny,” she added.

However, Rani stated that Adira was more involved in Bunty aur Bablias compared to other films. Rani said that Adira even accompanied her on the shoot for the movie in Abu Dhabi.

The conversation revealed many other exciting details, including Rani’s resistance towards becoming an actor in the initials days, Saif and Rani’s first on-screen kiss, and Taimur Ali Khan’s preference of villainous characters.

Watch the entire conversation here:

Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun Sharma, is all set to release on September 19. It stars Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, alongside Rani and Saif.

