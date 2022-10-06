Rani Mukerji Shows Her Goofy Side In Kajol's Durga Puja Celebrations Video Watch

Like the rest of the country, Bollywood stars also celebrated Durga puja with much zeal and zest, especially actress Kajol and her family. The actress’s family organizes a Durga Puja every year in Mumbai which is popularly attended by other celebs. This year too, stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy were seen offering prayers at her pandal.

As the festivities come to an end, Kajol took to Instagram to share a few snippets of the way her family celebrated the auspicious festival. The 48-year-old actress looked radiant as she posed with friends and family; with the Goddess Durga in the background. There were a few glimpses of Kajol and Rani Mukerji getting goofy during picture time as well.

Take a look at it here.

Advertisement

A few of the attendees were the actress’ mother Tanuja, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and more. Kajol was spotted in a slew of traditional outfits. For this year’s Durga Puja, Kajol chose gorgeous, brightly colored silk sarees and wore a Bengali traditional red-bordered, white saree to commemorate Vijaya Dashami.

In an Instagram post by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Kajol could be spotted sharing an adorable moment with Jaya Bachchan as well. The duo ran into each other at a Puja pandal in Mumbai’s Juhu area where Jaya chose not to open her mask while greeting her. In true Kajol fashion, the actress jokingly told Jaya Bachchan, “Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)." The two actresses laughed out loud as they posed for pictures together and it was a sight to see.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

In a video shared by the actress on her Instagram account, Kajol’s son could be spotted serving Bhog for the puja festivities. She captioned the video and wrote, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo… mistakes and all… the tradition continues."

Advertisement

Kajol will next be seen in Salaam Venky, a film by Revathi. The actress is also touted to make a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here