Rani Mukerji Turns Heads In Red At Durga Puja Pandal; Rhea Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali And More Offer Prayers

Rani Mukerji, Rhea Chakraborty and many more arrive at Durga Puja Pandal to seek blessings. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji turned heads in red saree as she visited a Durga Puja Pandal in the city. Rhea Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali and many more arrived to offer prayers too.
Durga Puja celebrations started a few days back, and festivities can be seen all over the nation. On this auspicious occasion, vibrant pandals with idols of Goddess Durga are set up and devotees come to offer prayers to the goddess. Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji celebrates the festival every year with her family and friends and makes sure she visits the pandals and seeks blessings. The actress was spotted recently as she arrived at a Durga Puja pandal in the city, and needless to say, she looked absolutely beautiful!
Turning heads in a red saree, Rani Mukerji looks resplendent in a red saree with a golden border. The paparazzi spotted Rani as she visited a Puja pandal last night. She opted for a gorgeous red saree for the occasion and went for heavy makeup. She tied her hair in a mid bun and adorned it with scented flowers. Rani accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and looked a true Indian beauty in the traditional attire.