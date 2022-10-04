Home » News » Movies » Rani Mukerji Turns Heads In Red At Durga Puja Pandal; Rhea Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali And More Offer Prayers

Rani Mukerji Turns Heads In Red At Durga Puja Pandal; Rhea Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali And More Offer Prayers

Rani Mukerji turned heads in red saree as she visited a Durga Puja Pandal in the city. Rhea Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali and many more arrived to offer prayers too.

Durga Puja celebrations started a few days back, and festivities can be seen all over the nation. On this auspicious occasion, vibrant pandals with idols of Goddess Durga are set up and devotees come to offer prayers to the goddess.  Bollywood actress  Rani Mukerji celebrates the festival every year with her family and friends and makes sure she visits the pandals and seeks blessings. The actress was spotted recently as she arrived at a Durga Puja pandal in the city, and needless to say, she looked absolutely beautiful!

Turning heads in a red saree, Rani Mukerji looks resplendent in a red saree with a golden border. The paparazzi spotted Rani as she visited a Puja pandal last night. She opted for a gorgeous red saree for the occasion and went for heavy makeup. She tied her hair in a mid bun and adorned it with scented flowers. Rani accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and looked a true Indian beauty in the traditional attire.

See pics:

Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Durga Puja Pandal. (image: Viral Bhayani)

Ranu Mukerji takes Anjali at the altar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji adores idols at the Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji turns heads at Durga Puja Pandal in a red saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji waves at fans at the pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji looks gorgeous in her traditional look. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji is the epitome of grace, as she offers prayers at Durga Puja pandal in Juhu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty too offered prayers at the Durga Puja Pandal in the city. The actress looked vibrant in a designer pink saree. See pics:

Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted at a Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty smiles and waves at the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty offers prayers at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty prays at the Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty looks radiant in a pink saree, with her hair open. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Film director Imtiaz Ali was seen in casuals as he offered prayers at a Durga Puja Pandal in the city.

Director Imtiaz Ali too offered prayers at Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Imtiaz Ali poses with Garam Masala actress at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

