Rani Mukerji Was Once Insecure About Her Height, Voice: 'Never Thought I Fit into Heroine Category'

After staying away from the silver screen, Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Rani is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has given a number of hit films and songs to the Indian film industry. With multiple blockbusters in her kitty, she is also among the successful actors of B-town. However, not many know that before entering the industry, she was quite insecure about herself. In a recent interview, Rani shared that she never thought of becoming an actor as she was “quite short" and her voice was “not heroine-friendly."

Speaking with IndiaToday.com, the actor opened up about her journey from not wanting to be an actor initially as her insecurities had overpowered her to completing 25 years in Bollywood. “Strangely, I never wanted to be an actor. My mother realised my dream before I could. She was the one who insisted I do my first film. But I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor," Rani said.

“I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri, and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them," she added. Rani believed that the audience would prefer to watch fair and tall heroine on the screen.

However, Rani shared that it was actor Kamal Haasan, who helped her overcome those “stereotypical notions". She revealed that as her journey began, she spoke to many stalwarts whom she had the opportunity to work with, and one of them, was Haasan. The legendary star advised Rani that she cannot measure her success by the height of her physical standing, but by the heights of how much she can grow professionally.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharwari Wagh. Another project titled, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is in the pipeline for Rani.

