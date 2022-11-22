Ranjeet Hypes Up Son Jeeva for His Bollywood Debut With Vicky Kaushal Starrer Govinda Naam Mera

Veteran actor Ranjeet’s son Jeeva is all set to mark his acting debut with Govinda Naam Mera. And the proud father recently took to social media to share Jeeva’s character poster from the film as he welcomed him to the world of show business.

He posted the picture with the caption, “Ab mera beta, Govinda ke bade problem ka beta." He also went on to wish good luck to director Shashank Khaitan. To this, Jeeva had a hilarious response as he wrote, “@ranjeetthegoli don’t ever worry! I promise that I will first and forever be your problem… Exclusively." The post also met with good wishes from actor Mithun Chakaborty’s youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty, and Rinzing Denzongpa, son of actor Danny Denzongpa.

Jeeva, who initially dreamed of becoming a Formula One race driver, is rather excited about making his Bollywood debut with Govinda Naam Mera. Talking about it, he says, “It feels surreal. This is actually happening. Govinda Naam Mera is a fantastic entertainer for everyone and it features some of the best talents our industry has to offer."

He adds, “It’s an absolute blessing to be part of a Shashank Khaitan directorial in a Dharma Productions [film]. This journey gave me the rare opportunity to absorb invaluable experience from the best of our industry for which I will be ever grateful."

But Jeeva remains tight-lipped about his role in the comedy thriller. “All I can say is that I never thought of ever having to play a character as such, let alone as my debut. To know more, you will just have to wait for December 16th," he remarks.

Earlier in an interview to Times Of India, Ranjeet had revealed that he couldn’t support his son’s dream of having a career in Formula One and was happy that he’s foraying into the movies. “My earnings were through evil portrayals. No doubt, I was paid, but not so enormous that I could afford to shell out more than Rs 150 crore to realise Jeeva’s racing dream of a Formula One driver. I told him ‘Yaar kitne bhi rape scene kar loon ya kapdey kheench loon, fir bhi 150 crore nahi la sakta’. Kuch aur sochety hain, sasta aur tikau. Finally, he gave up the idea and soon he will be seen in the movies," said Ranjeet, who is widely known as an iconic onscreen baddie.

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. It is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank. It is all set to release on 16th December on Disney+ Hotstar.

