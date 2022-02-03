Rannvijay Singha Quits Roadies After 18 Years; Imaad Shah Reacts to Hrithik's Viral Pics With Ex Saba Azad

It has been 19 years since MTV Roadies began. Since its inception, Rannvijay Singha has been a prominent part of the show. He has gone from being a contestant to winning the first season of the show to returning as the host and doubling up as a judge as well. However, we hear that his journey with Roadies has come to an end, at least temporarily. The actor-host-judge will not be seen in the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show. Instead, a Bollywood actor is being roped in to fill his shoes in MTV Roadies Season 19.

Read more: Rannvijay Singha Replaced In MTV Roadies After 17 Years; Reality Show To Get A New Bollywood Face | Exclusive

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines ever since they were spotted together outside a Mumbai restaurant over the weekend. The duo was snapped walking out of their dinner together hand-in-hand, sparking dating rumours. While there is no official confirmation if the two stars are in a relationship, Saba’s former boyfriend and Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad has also decided to maintain silence over the issue.

Read more: Imaad Shah Dodges Questions On Hrithik Roshan’s Viral Pictures With Ex-Girlfriend Saba Azad, See His Reaction

Recently, former Bigg Boss 15 contestants got together and they had a blast. The latest season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan came to an end following several months of drama as Tejasswi Prakash took home the winning trophy. On Wednesday, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia made some fun Instagram Reels together, with many of them going viral. The former housemates were seen grooving on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hit dance track Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise, in a video shared by Rashami.

Read more: Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz Burn Up Internet With Sizzling Dance on Samantha’s ‘Oo Antava’; Watch

South superstar Allu Arjun paid a visit to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s home in Bengaluru and met his family. The 39-year-old actor paid homage to the late star. Allu also spoke to his family members, his brother Shivarajkumar and his wife. Pictures from the meeting have surfaced on social media and going viral.

Read more: Allu Arjun Visits Puneeth Rajkumar’s Family in Bengaluru, Pays ‘Humble Respects’ to Late Actor; Pics

Actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on February 5. The wedding festivities started on Thursday and the gorgeous diva has teased her fans with a glimpse from her Haldi ceremony. Karishma’s marriage with Varun will take place on February 5. The bride-to-be took to Instagram and shared her solo picture, along with the snap, she wrote, “ Happiness galore, the smile says it all."

Read more: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Haldi: Bride-to-be Sits on Fiance’s Lap, Shares Kiss in Mushy Video

