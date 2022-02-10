Ranu Mondal Dances to This Popular Puspha: The Rise Song; But Not Everyone is Amused

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: the Rise was released over a month ago, but the craze around is still in full swing. Recently, Ranu Mondal’s dance video on the song Srivalli went incredibly viral. In the video, she was seen dancing to the tunes of Srivalli from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer. However, people appeared rather unimpressed with her efforts and targeted her online.

Youtube:

While a small section of the internet appreciates Ranu Mondal’s attempt to dance, many others criticised her. “Sach he Inki dimagi halat vakayi kharab he koi ilaaj krvaao yr (Her mental condition is indeed really bad, get her treated),"a user commented on the video. Another user wrote, “Oo didi tumse na ho payega (She can’t do it)." “She can do anything to just get famous," wrote a third user. It seems that Ranu does not care about trolls - she continues to try her hand on viral songs and videos.

The video was shared by a YouTube channel, Mr pro official, on February 4 and has received 730,649 views so far. In the shared video, Ranu can be seen holding a stick and copying the famous Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step. The songs from the film continue to trend on social media and its popularity has inspired people to create Instagram reels.

After being discovered singing late Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai in a melodic voice on a railway platform in Kolkata, as the video went viral in August 2019, Ranu Mondal got her big Bollywood break. She rose to instant fame after Himesh Reshammiya gave her the chance to do playback singing for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

