Ranveer, Akshay, Ajay to Star in Mahabharat; Film to Be Made on Budget of Rs 700 Cr: Report

Remember the epic Mahabharat starring Pradeep Kumar, Padmini and Dara Singh? According to new reports, Firoz Nadiadwala, producer of classic comedies like Hera Pheri and Welcome, is all set to make the 2.0 version of the epic, Mahabharat with the latest technology this time. Sources close to him revealed to Bollywood Hungama that he has already begun the work on Mahabharat and plans to make it a visually extravagant movie with a whopping budget of 700 crores and more. Way back in 1965, producer AG Nadiadwala made the movie titled Mahabharat which was a huge success at the Box Office.

If sources are to be believed, the work on the script is going on for four to five years. Given the grand scale of the movie, it will take a couple of years for pre-production. The principal photography will begin in 2025 and will be released in the Hindi language while it will be dubbed in other Indian languages as well.

Advertisement

Mahabharat is the biggest story ever narrated in the history of mankind. As per the source, the entire tale will be conveyed in three hours. As per the portal, the tagline of the film would be ‘Right Over Might’. It is also said that this movie will rival Hollywood’s Marvel and DC movies along with the Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc. “Most of the action would be real and not too heavy on VFX as the producer wants the USP of the movie to be the characters, storytelling, emotions, and dialogues. It is envisioned to be novel and exciting for the audience," the report further added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The source also told that for casting, the production house is considering actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and Anil Kapoor among others. Given the pan-India release, the makers are looking to cast established and new heroines along with popular South actors. The makers are also zeroing down on directors.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here