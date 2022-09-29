Ranveer Appears To Dispel Separation Rumours With Deepika; Richa-Ali Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin

A viral tweet has left DeepVeer fans worried and has claimed that all is not well betwee Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. However, the ’83’ actor seems to have dispelled all the speculations surrounding his married life. Amid all this, Ranveer attended FICCI Frames fast track event recently when he said, “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika." The two actors had tied the knot in November 2018.

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot and their pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Thursday evening, Richa took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she can be seen sharing a glimpse of her mehendi, beautiful bangles and nail art. Initials of Ali’s name can also be spotted in her heena. However, it’s written in a way that it not only looks ‘A’ but ‘R’ too, which is the initial of the bride-to-be’s name.

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Vikram Vedha. While the film will hit theatres on September 30, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan has already watched it. On Thursday, Pashmina took to her Instagram handle to share that she is proud of her ‘Duggu bhaiya’ after watching Vikram Vedha. She also mentioned that the film is ’empowering’ and that she could see her brother in Vedha. Earlier, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan also shared his review of the film and called it ‘terrific’.

TRP report has been released and here we are with the top five shows for week 38. As reported by trade analyst Salil Arunkumar, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list this week too. It is followed by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The third, fourth and fifth spot of the TRP list are dominated by Yeh Hai Chahatien, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie respectively.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam has been postponed. On Thursday, the makers of the film issued a statement and announced that they will not be able to release the movie on November 4, which was its initial scheduled date of release. This is because the much-awaited movie will now be released in 3D. This means that the makers will now complete the 3D version of the film and will soon announce the new release date.

