Ranveer Kapoor Leaves This Adorable Comment on Deepika Padukone and Vijay Varma's Airport Selfie

Vijay Varma has been hopping from one city to another, shooting for his packed lineup of films all year. Recently, while flying to Delhi for a shoot, the actor bumped into none other than actress Deepika Padukone at the airport. Taking to his social media, Vijay shared a couple of selfies with Deepika where he could be seen in a super cool oversized red check shirt and wine coloured shades, while the actress rocked a lavender blazer as he mentioned how his Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh was missed.

He wrote, “Look who I bumped into at the airport today. Da best. Baba is missed ☺️"

Ranveer Singh took to the comments section to say, “A Beauty and a Cutie " for his co-star and wife.

On the work front, Vijay Varma has projects like Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen, Hurdang and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has joined hands with Nag Ashwin for his magnum opus with Prabhas. On Saturday, the actress was clicked at the airport as she travelled to Hyderabad for the film. Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. The blazer with a white crop top was just perfect for her body. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun, she was all set for her day. Deepika looked awe-inspiring giving us a unique fashion goal.

Tentatively titled Project K, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is a mega canvas, pan India project that’s been in the news ever since its announcement.

