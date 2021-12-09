Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Share BTS Pics of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani With Dharmendra to Wish Him Birthday

Ranveer Singh dedicated a special Instagram post to his co-star Dharmendra on Wednesday marking the veteran actor’s 86th birthday. Sharing some of the highlights from the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer posted a warm birthday wish for Dharmendra.

The first picture in the post featured the star cast which included Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Karan Johar. The picture taken on the premises of Qutub Minar featured the actors in their character looks. Alia was seen in a floral sheer organza saree which she paired with a white sleeveless blouse, while Ranveer was seen in an all-white denim outfit with hints of neon green patches. Dharmendra was dressed according to the weather in a beige sweater and chequered muffler, while Shabana was spotted in a white cotton saree which she paired with a floral printed blouse.

Director of the upcoming romantic drama, Karan was seen in his high street fashion attire as he wore Gucci streetwear.

In the following pictures, Ranveer was seen enjoying a behind the camera moment with Dharmendra and Karan. The last picture in the post featured Ranveer and Dharmendra sharing a happy moment during the outdoor shoot of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer posted the pictures on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Love you Dharmendra Deol.” The caption was followed by hashtags that read, “happy birthday dharmendra,” and “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Alia, too, shared a birthday message for her co-star. Sharing a picture with the veteran actor, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the one and only @aapkadharam!!❤️❤️"

The upcoming directorial by Karan also stars Jaya Bachchan and will be released on February 10, 2023. The shooting for the movie has taken place in Delhi, and Mumbai. An earlier report had also suggested that Alia and Ranveer will be flying to Moscow for the shooting of a romantic song.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also marks Karan’s return to the director’s chair after five years. Karan’s last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which came out in 2016.

