Ranveer Singh And Bear Gryll's New 'Wild Bromance' Video Sends Internet Into A Frenzy; Watch

Energy and Ranveer Singh go hand-in-hand, his latest venture ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ is no different. His recent post on Instagram is a round-up of the latest episode and it does not disappoint. Ranveer is at his prime energy level and the video is titled “Wild Bromance". The video starts with Ranveer confessing his love for Bear Grylls, confessing “I have fallen in love with this man".

The Ranveer and Bear Grylls love story kicks off with a shot of the plane where Singh shouts at Grylls in excitement. In a later scene he is seen singing “Bear-y piya, Bada be-dardi" which also happened to be his caption.

He confesses throughout the course of the video how he wants to kiss Bear Grylls and he will always be his “Man Crush Forever". Fans took to his comment section, they couldn’t help but vibe with Ranveer’s energy, some wrote “This episode was very entertaining" while the others commented on his energy and said “He is the funniest actor, can’t get over Bear-y Piya Bada Bedardi".

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls marked the actors digital debut Ranveer recently told Mid-day, “I’m particularly pleased to see the whopping viewership statistics that have been shared with me. At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from audiences [when] I engage them with my [off-screen] persona. His prophecy stayed with me over the years." while talking about the audience’s reaction to the show.

Ranveer Singh went on quite the adventure into the wild with Bear Grylls, from braving harsh terrain to walking into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower being chased by a bear to rappelling down a mountain

He also recently appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside Alia Bhatt, where he stole the show with some spot-on mimicries of Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also casually joked about Karan Johar’s “nepo bias" on KJo’s own show during a game round where he was facing off Alia.

