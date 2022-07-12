Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Shares Pics From Romantic Vacay; Kiss By Stream, Go Cycling

One of Bollywood’s cutest couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated the Cirkus actor’s 27th birthday in style. The two actors shared a series of pictures on their respective Instagrams offering a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. The pictures and videos revealed that DeepVeer enjoyed a chill trip. The trip was packed with swims in the wild, cycling under the clear sky and more!

In one of the videos, Ranveer teased his wife by saying, “Welcome to Deepika vs Wild," referring to his recent episode, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Ranveer was seen shirtless while Deepika wore an oversized tee. In another, slow-motion video, Ranveer was seen jumping off a cliff into a river. Ranveer also took a few pictures of Deepika posing solo, which are featured in the actress’s post.

In another post, she also shared videos and pictures of the couple’s cycling expedition along with a view of the sky from what appears to be the top of a trek. Sharing the visuals, Deepika wrote, “May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance… @ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude."

Ranveer also shared a post featuring identical videos and photos and wrote, “Love to Love You #baby @deepikapadukone #birthday #photodump."

Although Deepika and Ranveer have refrained from revealing details about the location of their holiday, it is known that they spent Ranveer’s birthday in the US. The couple, ahead of his birthday, attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert which was followed by their joint appearance at an event.

On the work front, Ranveer was seen on two shows recently. Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls recently dropped online and it was a treat for his fans. Ranveer escapes bears and braves harsh terrain, and ventures into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower during his stint at surviving the wild with Bear Grylls.

He was also seen in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 alongside Alia Bhatt. He did a number of spot-on impressions of actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan which left fans in splits.

