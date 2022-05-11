Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone 'Were Lost In The Moment' During Ram Leela Kissing Scene

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela ruled hearts and left fans hungry for more after witnessing Deepika and Ranveer’s sizzling on-screen chemistry. It was around this time only that the two actors started to date each other and eventually got married in November 2018. However, here’s an incident from the sets of Ram Leela which will leave all DeepVir fans in complete awe.

During a recent interview, Ranveer Singh talked about filming the kissing scene for Ram Leela and revealed that he and Deepika got so involved that they did not stop until a brick fell on the set.

“There are often times when a cut is called and you can’t immediately switch off from what is happening. When you are present and in the moment, when cut is called, you are kind of disturbed," he told Film Companion.

Recalling the incident, Ranveer shared, “I remember this one instance where Ram and Leela are (laughs). They are lost in each other in a very passionate lip-lock and literally, everything in Mr Bhansali’s film happens for real. There are very less visual effects. We were on this bed in a lip-lock, and literally, in the scene, the lip-lock is disturbed by a brick thrown through the window…it shatters the glass and everything. In the first take, Deepika and I were kissing. The brick has come but these two are still at it. That’s when Mr Bhansali knew! Sometimes you get lost."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also features Arjun reddy star, Shalini Pandey. The Divyang Thakkar directorial serves as Pandey’s debut in Bollywood as well as Thakkar’s directorial debut. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and is slated to be released on May 13 this year.

