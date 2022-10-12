Ranveer Singh and Neeraj Chopra Dance Up a Storm at CNN-News18 Indian of the Year Awards

Actor Ranveer Singh was in Delhi on Wednesday to accept the Outstanding Achievement award at the CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 awards ceremony. He was felicitated the award by former skipper and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev. Ranveer was feted for his marvelous portrayal of Kapil Dev in the film 83, based on India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The actor turned up as his usual zestful self, taking the ceremony’s energy a several notches higher.

Ranveer shared many anecdotes from the making of the film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. He also explained how he got into the skin of the character, portraying a legendary cricketer loved and revered by all.

Ranveer and Kapil Dev stayed back on stage to hand over the honour of Indian of the Year for 2022 to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. The two sportsmen and the film star also engaged in a friendly banter on stage, which ended with Ranveer teaching Neeraj some dance moves from one of his own songs. Neeraj, though hesitant at first, joined the energetic Ranveer to show off his moves on stage.

“Have you guys seen Neeraj act in ads? You are a great actor, we laughed a lot watching you," Ranveer told Neeraj. “I think Neeraj himself will act in his own biopic. ‘Neeraj Chopra, in and as, Neeraj Chopra’," he added.

“I have one question for you, youngsters want to know how to be a champion like you," Ranveer asked. “When no one else believes in you, you have to believe in yourself and give it your 100 per cent," answered Neeraj.

