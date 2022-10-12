Ranveer Singh Bags 'Outstanding Achievement' Award for '83' at CNN-News18 IOTY 2022

Actor Ranveer Singh was felicitated with the CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 Award for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ by former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian team to victory in the World Cup of 1983, for playing his character in the film ’83’.

“Ranveer as Kapil Dev is arguably India’s finest portrayal ever leading every aspect of the character," the official video montage narrated while introducing the actor. “Ranveer delivered an experience that was very much a part of our collective consciousness over the past 40 years. For 165 minutes, Ranveer takes India on a once-in-a-lifetime ride that invokes a multitude of emotions but above all India thanks the actor for bringing to life an era that symbolises India’s global rise."

The actor, who received the award from Kapil Dev, said he is thankful for the award and praised the legendary cricketer. On a question regarding how he prepared for the role knowing the country was aware of every little habit of Kapil Dev and likely comments from the audience of not doing complete justice to the iconic skipper, Singh said the biopic was “written in the stars." “Someone asked me at the beginning of my career if I ever do a biopic, who would I choose. I had said Kapil Dev", he said adding that he never knew why he chose that answer. “It was destiny, written in the stars," he said describing the opportunity to play the character years later.

The actor, further congratulated all sportspersons attending the event, including Sania Mirza, Neeraj Chopra and Kapil Dev and said it was an honour to share the stage.

Ranveer Singh said he studied all small quirks associated with Kapil Dev including the way he danced during match celebrations and the way he laughed at jokes. “He (Kapil Dev) once asked me how did you figure that out?" he said, adding that wanted to make sure he did justice to the role.

“We do look alike", Ranveer Singh said jokingly and further elaborated on the advice of the former cricketer who personally trained him extensively for the role for 10-13 days. Singh said Kapil Dev had advised him to change his body as he had gained muscles for his role in ‘Simba’. “When my physicality began matching his lankiness, that’s when we began making headway," he said.

Kapil Dev also showered the actor with praises and said his respect for the film industry increased after he saw how much hard work Ranveer Singh was putting into the role. “He would bowl continuously for four hours," he said. He also praised all actors who played the team members including Dhairya Karwa who played the role of former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. “Hats off to Kabir Khan," he further said, praising the director.

