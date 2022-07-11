Ranveer Singh Becomes Shah Rukh Khan's Neighbour As He Buys Quadruplex Worth Rs 119 Cr

Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP have finalised a deal to purchase an apartment for Rs 119 crore in Mumbai. As per the documents provided by Indextap.com, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP registered the agreement for the purchase of this apartment on July 8, 2022.

Reportedly, it is a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment that spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. It comes with 19 parking slots in the building. The apartment has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. Ranveer Singh and his father’s firm has paid a total stamp duty worth Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction. Whereas, the total amount paid for the quadruplex is Rs 118.94 crore.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a Bandra-based realtor has revealed that the building Sagar Resham is under construction. “An old building is now being redeveloped. The lower floors will be occupied by the existing residents. The 16th floor is a 4BHK, whereas the remaining three floors 17 to 19 are a penthouse," he said.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s new property is said to be located between superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy residence which are also on the same stretch.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 10 next year. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Cirkus in his pipeline along with Pooja Hegde. It is adapted from the Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors and is directed by Rohit Shetty. Circus will be released in December this year. Meanwhile, Ranveer is also likely to fill in the shoes of Mukesh Khanna to be the next Shaktimaan. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

